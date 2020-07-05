7509 Arborside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Very clean and ready to move in! Walk into this Large living area with see through wood gas fireplace that looks through to the Den. Den with wood type floors. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite counters, and under the counter lighting. Separate utility room has window and plenty of room for a full size washer and dryer. 17 foot wide Master bedroom with pull down privacy blinds and curtains for the late sleepers! Master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, granite counters and HUGE walk in closet. Awesome back patio with privacy fence and HUGE back yard. All this and in Rockwall ISD. All this and landlord will maintain the yard at landlords expense!!! No Mowing required!!