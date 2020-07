Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Talk about having it all inside and out!! Open floor plan with tile floors throughout, updated kitchen, granite counters, under-mount lighting, open living space, electric fireplace. The dining table will remain with property. Backyard is well equipped. Also comes with custom built outdoor kitchen and covered patio.