Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meticulously maintained and adorable home minutes from Bush Turnpike and Lake Ray Hubbard. Great curb appeal with well maintained landscaping. Spacious foyer leads into the oversized family room. Open kitchen has stone-look countertops, open bar to dining. Dining and family room have wood floors. Huge master and big back yard with board on board fence.



No smokers, Pets Allowed with required screening. Check Availability Date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.