7202 Bickers Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Gorgeous 2-story at Lakewood Point Subdivision! 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with the Master and additional Bedroom downstairs and the rest bedrooms upstairs and vaulted ceiling boasts Living Area with wall of windows and stunning stone fireplace. Community Pool and Park! Beautiful engineered wood flooring thruout. Wonderful, open Kitchen has it all - stainless appliances; granite counters; beautiful cabinets, many drawers, large pantry and Butler's pantry, too! Refrigerator and Pets are negotiable. Well designed home offers lovely Master Suite with large closet plus Upstairs has a Gameroom and two large Bedrooms sharing a Jack n Jill Bath that can be closed off for privacy. The photos are before it was occupied.