7202 Bickers Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:23 PM

7202 Bickers Drive

7202 Handen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7202 Handen Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Lakewood Pointe

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2-story at Lakewood Point Subdivision! 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with the Master and additional Bedroom downstairs and the rest bedrooms upstairs and vaulted ceiling boasts Living Area with wall of windows and stunning stone fireplace. Community Pool and Park! Beautiful engineered wood flooring thruout. Wonderful, open Kitchen has it all - stainless appliances; granite counters; beautiful cabinets, many drawers, large pantry and Butler's pantry, too! Refrigerator and Pets are negotiable. Well designed home offers lovely Master Suite with large closet plus Upstairs has a Gameroom and two large Bedrooms sharing a Jack n Jill Bath that can be closed off for privacy. The photos are before it was occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 Bickers Drive have any available units?
7202 Bickers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7202 Bickers Drive have?
Some of 7202 Bickers Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 Bickers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7202 Bickers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 Bickers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7202 Bickers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7202 Bickers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7202 Bickers Drive offers parking.
Does 7202 Bickers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 Bickers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 Bickers Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7202 Bickers Drive has a pool.
Does 7202 Bickers Drive have accessible units?
No, 7202 Bickers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 Bickers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7202 Bickers Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7202 Bickers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7202 Bickers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
