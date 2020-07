Amenities

dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

THIS SPACIOUS HOME IS READY FOR ENTERTAINING OR JUST CUDDLING UP UNDER THE FIREPLACE!

IT OFFERS AN OPEN AND FLOWING FLOOR PLAN, 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, AND 2 FULL BATHS. THE BACK YARD IS LARGE, AND THE HOME OFFERS PLENTY OF ACCESS TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, AND DINING.