6914 Hominy Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

STUNNING ONE-STORY BRICK HOME IN THE HEART OF ROWLETT. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is cozy and has plenty of space to entertain guests. The living room has many features which includes a brick fireplace, double door entry to the side patio, and vaulted ceilings. Prepare a meal in the beautiful kitchen that has plenty of counterspace, some stainless steel appliances and skylights. Retreat to the master suite that is graced with a garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the Texas weather on the side yard patio or on the green lawn in the backyard. Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.