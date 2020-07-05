All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated December 1 2019 at 7:49 AM

6914 Hominy Ridge

6914 Hominy Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

6914 Hominy Ridge, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING ONE-STORY BRICK HOME IN THE HEART OF ROWLETT. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is cozy and has plenty of space to entertain guests. The living room has many features which includes a brick fireplace, double door entry to the side patio, and vaulted ceilings. Prepare a meal in the beautiful kitchen that has plenty of counterspace, some stainless steel appliances and skylights. Retreat to the master suite that is graced with a garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the Texas weather on the side yard patio or on the green lawn in the backyard. Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 Hominy Ridge have any available units?
6914 Hominy Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6914 Hominy Ridge have?
Some of 6914 Hominy Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 Hominy Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6914 Hominy Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 Hominy Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 6914 Hominy Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 6914 Hominy Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 6914 Hominy Ridge offers parking.
Does 6914 Hominy Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6914 Hominy Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 Hominy Ridge have a pool?
No, 6914 Hominy Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 6914 Hominy Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6914 Hominy Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 Hominy Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6914 Hominy Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 6914 Hominy Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 6914 Hominy Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

