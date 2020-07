Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

You’ll fall in love with this modern home. Features include a cozy fireplace, updated light fixtures, and tile and carpet floors throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with granite counters, modern appliances and an island. The bedrooms provide plenty of space for you to stretch out, and the patio in back is great for relaxing. For more information, apply and reserve this Invitation Home today.