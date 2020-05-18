6522 Teresa Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3-2-2 with an enclosed atrium. Split floor plan with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Double sided fireplace in Master and living. Conveniently located just minutes from Firewheel mall and major highways George Bush and I-30! Refrigerator and yard maintenance included! $50 Application Fee per adult 18+ years old. Pets considered on a case by case basis.