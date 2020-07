Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

It's well maintained! Offering upgrades such as new Granite Counter Tops and new carpet. Microwave, Stoves and refrigerator included. Has spacious backyard.This property is located in a quiet community with very low crime rates. Just minutes from Public library, major Shopping center and Downtown Rowlett. It's very close to President George Bush Highway and I-30, and TX-66 Parkway.