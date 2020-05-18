All apartments in Rowlett
4810 Lindsey Drive

4810 Lindsey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Lindsey Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Built in 2017, 2 car garage with another single car garage across. Entry boasts great windows, recessed lighting, and wood floors throughout main areas. Granite counters and stainless appliances in kitchen. Extra living or game room on the second floor. Additional room up is perfect as a study. Six bedroom 4 bath and almost 3,500 sq.ft., master bedroom and other 4 bedrooms are up, but there is one bedroom/full bath downstairs. Home is in a cul-de-sac, great location with lots of room. City of Rowlett, Garland ISD and Dallas county.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Lindsey Drive have any available units?
4810 Lindsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 4810 Lindsey Drive have?
Some of 4810 Lindsey Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Lindsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Lindsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Lindsey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 Lindsey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4810 Lindsey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Lindsey Drive offers parking.
Does 4810 Lindsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 Lindsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Lindsey Drive have a pool?
No, 4810 Lindsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Lindsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 4810 Lindsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Lindsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 Lindsey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 Lindsey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 Lindsey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

