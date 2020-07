4605 Horizon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY NOW! NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL! SHOWERS IN BOTH BATHS. NO FUNKY PAINT COLORS. WINDOW BLINDS. MINUTES FROM LAKE RAY HUBBARD, GEORGE BUSH, & MORE. WALK INTO LARGE OPEN LIVING DINING WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND WBFP. KITCHEN W-PLENTY OF CABINETS & WINDOWS FOR LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. BACKYARD HOSTS A NICE LARGE DECK & LARGE GRASSY AREA. NOTE: PIX ARE FROM LAST YEAR. SUN COVER IN BACK WAS DAMAGED IN A WINDSTORM AND HAS BEEN REMOVED. CRACKED WINDOW BY FRONT DOOR ON ORDER TO BE REPLACED.