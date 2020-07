Amenities

4 bedrooms, 3 Baths, adorable one story home! Clean and ready to move in Home with Desirable floorplan and all of the amenities you would expect! Granite counters in Kitchen, minutes to school, park and playground. Great sized rooms, big Covered Porch, big Backyard with storage shed, Wood burning fireplace, Separate shower & much more! Buyer to verify all information contained herein prior to closing.