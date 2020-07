Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home in Garland ISD. 3 Bed, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. Close to Lake Ray Hubbard. Main living area has vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Recently replaced tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Master bath has been updated, both bathrooms with resurfaced countertops! Open kitchen with resurfaced counters and enough counter space to make anyone happy! Large fenced backyard with a covered patio!