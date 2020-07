Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

All updated and move in ready. Large corner lot with extra room to park in back. Large Fenced yard with mature trees. Kitchen has granite, New SS apps, white cabinets. All repainted inside and out. all new flooring. no carpet. all new lighting. No HOA. Very close to lake.