1602 Camelot Lane

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home in sought after Toler Bay. Kitchen features lots of built-ins with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and counter space, really beautiful appliances. Tall ceiling. Eat in dining attached that views the huge beautiful corner lot backyard. Master bedroom located downstairs with separate vanities, beautiful granite and lightfixture. Huge master bath and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs is updated with grainite and really beautiful nice fixtures. So much closet space in the bedrooms, Unbelievable. Carpet just installed. Roof just replaced. The living room and den are attached to make a huge family space or great for entertaining. Oversized Garage! See to appreciate space!

Close to Lake Ray Hubbard