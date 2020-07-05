All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:50 AM

1602 Camelot Lane

1602 Camelot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Camelot Lane, Rowlett, TX 75088
Toler Bay Estates

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home in sought after Toler Bay. Kitchen features lots of built-ins with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and counter space, really beautiful appliances. Tall ceiling. Eat in dining attached that views the huge beautiful corner lot backyard. Master bedroom located downstairs with separate vanities, beautiful granite and lightfixture. Huge master bath and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs is updated with grainite and really beautiful nice fixtures. So much closet space in the bedrooms, Unbelievable. Carpet just installed. Roof just replaced. The living room and den are attached to make a huge family space or great for entertaining. Oversized Garage! See to appreciate space!
Close to Lake Ray Hubbard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Camelot Lane have any available units?
1602 Camelot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 1602 Camelot Lane have?
Some of 1602 Camelot Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Camelot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Camelot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Camelot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Camelot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 1602 Camelot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Camelot Lane offers parking.
Does 1602 Camelot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Camelot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Camelot Lane have a pool?
No, 1602 Camelot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Camelot Lane have accessible units?
No, 1602 Camelot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Camelot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Camelot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Camelot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Camelot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

