1505 Sherwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Built in 2017. Like New House! 3 bedrooms plus one extra bonus room can be study, game room or extra living. Gourmet kitchen opens to spacious family room, boasting executive-style custom cabinetry, tile back splash, granite counter tops, large center island. Wonderful master retreat with bay window is located at the rear of the home, featuring an updated master bath with his and hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet. Covered back patio for family entertainment. Easy access to highway 75 and nearby school. Don't miss out!