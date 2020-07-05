All apartments in Rowlett
Rowlett, TX
1505 Sherwood Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:22 AM

1505 Sherwood Drive

1505 Sherwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Sherwood Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088
Toler Bay Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Built in 2017. Like New House! 3 bedrooms plus one extra bonus room can be study, game room or extra living. Gourmet kitchen opens to spacious family room, boasting executive-style custom cabinetry, tile back splash, granite counter tops, large center island. Wonderful master retreat with bay window is located at the rear of the home, featuring an updated master bath with his and hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet. Covered back patio for family entertainment. Easy access to highway 75 and nearby school. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Sherwood Drive have any available units?
1505 Sherwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 1505 Sherwood Drive have?
Some of 1505 Sherwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Sherwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Sherwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Sherwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Sherwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 1505 Sherwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Sherwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Sherwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Sherwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Sherwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Sherwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Sherwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Sherwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Sherwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Sherwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Sherwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Sherwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

