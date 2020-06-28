All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:23 AM

1406 Chatsworth Ln

1406 Chatsworth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Chatsworth Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6458c54065 ---- Currently installing NEW VINYL WOOD FLOORS DOWN, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS, Freshening up Paint inside, NEW PAINT OUTSIDE! 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage Home is located on a huge lot on a curve of street, in a established neighborhood. Some features in this home include, wood burning fireplace, ceramic and carpet flooring, garden tub, covered porches, eat -in kitchen and much much more. Minutes from 190 and Firewheel Parkway. THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! 2 Car Garage Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Electric Range Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Garden Tub Pets Allowed Walk In Closets Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Chatsworth Ln have any available units?
1406 Chatsworth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 1406 Chatsworth Ln have?
Some of 1406 Chatsworth Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Chatsworth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Chatsworth Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Chatsworth Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Chatsworth Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Chatsworth Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Chatsworth Ln offers parking.
Does 1406 Chatsworth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Chatsworth Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Chatsworth Ln have a pool?
No, 1406 Chatsworth Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Chatsworth Ln have accessible units?
No, 1406 Chatsworth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Chatsworth Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Chatsworth Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Chatsworth Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1406 Chatsworth Ln has units with air conditioning.

