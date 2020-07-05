232 Maple Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Attractive 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,935 sq ft, 1 story home in Rockwall! Living room with charming brick fireplace! Formal dining room. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances! Breakfast area with natural lighting. Large master bedroom and master suite with dual sinks and garden tub! Beautiful dark wood floors in bedrooms. Big backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertainment. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



