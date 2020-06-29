All apartments in Rockwall
1980 Creekside Drive

1980 Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1980 Creekside Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Did you say ENTERTAINMENT? Even if you didn't, this home boasts so many spectacular features, it is impossible to list them all! Decorative lighting, crown molding, separate Guest Suite, dual staircases, study-den, formal livings and dining, master bedroom with a HUGE master bath with 2 walk in closets, separate vanities, large shower and garden tub, split bedroom arrangement upstairs with Jack and Jill bath and another with its own bath, 2 living areas upstairs and much, much more! The fabulous kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas cook top and breakfast nook, opens to the family room with a stone fireplace, with a view to the beautiful pool and tropical landscaping! Come and see it today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 Creekside Drive have any available units?
1980 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1980 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 1980 Creekside Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1980 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1980 Creekside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1980 Creekside Drive offer parking?
No, 1980 Creekside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1980 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1980 Creekside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 Creekside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1980 Creekside Drive has a pool.
Does 1980 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1980 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1980 Creekside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1980 Creekside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1980 Creekside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

