1980 Creekside Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Did you say ENTERTAINMENT? Even if you didn't, this home boasts so many spectacular features, it is impossible to list them all! Decorative lighting, crown molding, separate Guest Suite, dual staircases, study-den, formal livings and dining, master bedroom with a HUGE master bath with 2 walk in closets, separate vanities, large shower and garden tub, split bedroom arrangement upstairs with Jack and Jill bath and another with its own bath, 2 living areas upstairs and much, much more! The fabulous kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas cook top and breakfast nook, opens to the family room with a stone fireplace, with a view to the beautiful pool and tropical landscaping! Come and see it today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.