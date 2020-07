Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom plus study home is located in the desirable community of Quail Run in North Rockwall. This wonderful home features a large island kitchen, breakfast bar with desk and opens to the large living room with beautiful back yard and mature pecan trees. This home also comes up full sprinkler system. Walk to Caruth Lakes and enjoy the hike and bike trails that run next to the neighborhood.