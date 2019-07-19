All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated February 27 2020

136 Woodcreek Drive

136 Woodcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

136 Woodcreek Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home located in awesome area near shopping, dining and Lake Ray Hubbard! This home really feels spacious with tall ceilings throughout and large windows that bring in gorgeous natural light. Relax in the large living room with cozy brick fireplace. Kitchen, attached to the dining room, offers clean white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a custom built-in wine rack. The split master bedroom features a great private bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and a built-in vanity. You will want to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Woodcreek Drive have any available units?
136 Woodcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 136 Woodcreek Drive have?
Some of 136 Woodcreek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Woodcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 Woodcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Woodcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 136 Woodcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 136 Woodcreek Drive offer parking?
No, 136 Woodcreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 136 Woodcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Woodcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Woodcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 136 Woodcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 136 Woodcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 136 Woodcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Woodcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Woodcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Woodcreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Woodcreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

