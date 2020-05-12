All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 905 Champions Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
905 Champions Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

905 Champions Court

905 Champions Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

905 Champions Court, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
905 Champions Court Available 04/01/20 Coming Soon - Conveniently Located Family Home in Roanoke - Truly an Outstanding 3 Bedroom-3 Bath Home, nestled in the highly coveted Fairway Ranch Subdivision. This Single Story~3 car tandem garage, is in a golf cart friendly community on a premier lot! Upgraded landscaping, front & back. Spacious open, split bedroom floor plan featuring beautiful hard wood floors in entry, living & breakfast rm & kitchen.Gourmet chef's kitchen, has upgraded granite counter tops, tile back splash, 5 burner gas cook-top, ~pull out drawers~ double oven, custom cabinetry, coffee bar. Master Suite with garden tub & huge Walk In Closet with built-ins, door to utility room. 2nd bedroom has it's own bathroom. Entertain under your covered outdoor living area with extended pergola.

(RLNE5618379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Champions Court have any available units?
905 Champions Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 905 Champions Court have?
Some of 905 Champions Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Champions Court currently offering any rent specials?
905 Champions Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Champions Court pet-friendly?
No, 905 Champions Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 905 Champions Court offer parking?
Yes, 905 Champions Court offers parking.
Does 905 Champions Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Champions Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Champions Court have a pool?
No, 905 Champions Court does not have a pool.
Does 905 Champions Court have accessible units?
No, 905 Champions Court does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Champions Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Champions Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Champions Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Champions Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262
Watermark
150 Parish Ln
Roanoke, TX 76262

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms
Roanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with Parking
Roanoke Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District