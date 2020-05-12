Amenities
905 Champions Court Available 04/01/20 Coming Soon - Conveniently Located Family Home in Roanoke - Truly an Outstanding 3 Bedroom-3 Bath Home, nestled in the highly coveted Fairway Ranch Subdivision. This Single Story~3 car tandem garage, is in a golf cart friendly community on a premier lot! Upgraded landscaping, front & back. Spacious open, split bedroom floor plan featuring beautiful hard wood floors in entry, living & breakfast rm & kitchen.Gourmet chef's kitchen, has upgraded granite counter tops, tile back splash, 5 burner gas cook-top, ~pull out drawers~ double oven, custom cabinetry, coffee bar. Master Suite with garden tub & huge Walk In Closet with built-ins, door to utility room. 2nd bedroom has it's own bathroom. Entertain under your covered outdoor living area with extended pergola.
(RLNE5618379)