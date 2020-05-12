624 Allister Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now Available for Showings!! This Beautiful home is Available April 4th. It has Spacious living areas great for entertaining, nice size bedrooms. Watch the sunrise from the back porch. Very family friendly cul-de-sac. Fantastic schools. Gorgeous views from the upstairs living area. Located at top of hill so great views. Easy access to major Highways, Shopping, and Dining! Check it out today!

The landlord has a washer and dryer, refrigerator, and leather couch, loveseat, chair with ottoman at the home for use. Tenant's agent to verify schools and room dimensions. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with landlord approval.