Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:58 PM

448 Bristol Street

448 Bristol Street · No Longer Available
Location

448 Bristol Street, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story home with open living space! This 4 bedroom plus a study offers an open floor plan and a great size backyard! The updated kitchen island boasts beautiful granite and overlooks the family room complete with cozy gas fireplace. Escape to the Master Suite and relax in the window seat or unwind in the spacious master bath. This beautiful home has so much to offer! Don’t miss the extra space in the garage perfect for a hobby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

