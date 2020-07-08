448 Bristol Street

Beautiful one story home with open living space! This 4 bedroom plus a study offers an open floor plan and a great size backyard! The updated kitchen island boasts beautiful granite and overlooks the family room complete with cozy gas fireplace. Escape to the Master Suite and relax in the window seat or unwind in the spacious master bath. This beautiful home has so much to offer! Don’t miss the extra space in the garage perfect for a hobby.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
