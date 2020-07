Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Just blocks from the heart of Roanoke, restaurants, and 377, this doll house offers character, charm, barn doors, butcher block counters, stenciled and painted floors, tin type ceilings, ship lap and is waiting for someone who is willing to add some attention and elbow grease to make it home.