405 Ashley Lane
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:45 AM

405 Ashley Lane

Location

405 Ashley Lane, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
AVAILABLE June 15, 2019 - This updated 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car carport, manufactured home is located on a large .4888 acre lot in an good neighborhood. As you enter the front door, you will feel right at home with the open space and comfortable flooring. Spend some time on the covered front porch or on the deck in the back. If you need a break from the kids, there is a large fenced back yard & lovely park just one block away! And, if you get restless for shopping there are many great stores just 3 minutes away.
Application Fee $49 for each applicant 18 years and older. Two dogs ok under 40lbs only - no aggressive breeds - no cats. Pet dep of $500 plus $250 non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Ashley Lane have any available units?
405 Ashley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 405 Ashley Lane have?
Some of 405 Ashley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Ashley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
405 Ashley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Ashley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Ashley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 405 Ashley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 405 Ashley Lane offers parking.
Does 405 Ashley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Ashley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Ashley Lane have a pool?
No, 405 Ashley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 405 Ashley Lane have accessible units?
No, 405 Ashley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Ashley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Ashley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Ashley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Ashley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

