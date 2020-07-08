All apartments in Roanoke
330 Richy Road

330 Richy Road · No Longer Available
Location

330 Richy Road, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for immediate occupancy Three bedrooms split master has double vanities and double closets Nice sized living room with laminate flooring and fireplace Huge walk in pantry Covered patio huge yard Two car garage Updated bathrooms with new tubs and ceramic tile flooring Pets case by case no puppies or large breeds 50 app fee per adult 18 and over Incomplete applications are not accepted Room sizes approx. Tenant to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Richy Road have any available units?
330 Richy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 330 Richy Road have?
Some of 330 Richy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Richy Road currently offering any rent specials?
330 Richy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Richy Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Richy Road is pet friendly.
Does 330 Richy Road offer parking?
Yes, 330 Richy Road offers parking.
Does 330 Richy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Richy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Richy Road have a pool?
No, 330 Richy Road does not have a pool.
Does 330 Richy Road have accessible units?
No, 330 Richy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Richy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Richy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Richy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Richy Road does not have units with air conditioning.

