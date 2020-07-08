330 Richy Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Available for immediate occupancy Three bedrooms split master has double vanities and double closets Nice sized living room with laminate flooring and fireplace Huge walk in pantry Covered patio huge yard Two car garage Updated bathrooms with new tubs and ceramic tile flooring Pets case by case no puppies or large breeds 50 app fee per adult 18 and over Incomplete applications are not accepted Room sizes approx. Tenant to verify schools.