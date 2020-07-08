All apartments in Roanoke
Roanoke, TX
316 Chinchester Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:55 AM

316 Chinchester Drive

316 Chinchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 Chinchester Drive, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Vacant. Move in Ready. Stunning 2 story home in the highly sought-after Briarwyck subdivision! The Grand Entry showcases beautiful hardwood floors featuring large plank design of Maple, Cedar, and Hickory. Beautiful Chef's kitchen with Granite, Gas Cooktop and SS appliances opens to a lovely family room with floor to ceiling stone accented fireplace. Open concept floor plan with 4 large bedrooms and 3 living areas. Oversize Master Suite with a spa like bath. Entertain outdoors with a brand New Outdoor Kitchen complete with Grill, Fridge and Stone Bar. Prime location near the elementary school, restaurants, highways, racetrack and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Chinchester Drive have any available units?
316 Chinchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 316 Chinchester Drive have?
Some of 316 Chinchester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Chinchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Chinchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Chinchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 316 Chinchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 316 Chinchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 316 Chinchester Drive offers parking.
Does 316 Chinchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Chinchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Chinchester Drive have a pool?
No, 316 Chinchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 316 Chinchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Chinchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Chinchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Chinchester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Chinchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Chinchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

