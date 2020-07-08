All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 313 Cortland Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
313 Cortland Circle
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

313 Cortland Circle

313 Cortland Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

313 Cortland Circle, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This home is a MUST SEE! A beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 2 car garage located just minutes from downtown Roanoke. The kitchen, living, and dining rooms all flow together in this open concept, well kept home. Features include 2 ovens, updated master bathroom, included refrigerator, and included washer-dryer. New entertainment and food establishments coming to the area daily! This home boast a large backyard and patio perfect for entertaining. The neighborhood includes access to the community parks and a community splash park. Pets welcome, no cats, no guinea pigs, no ferrets, ask for more details. First possible move in 06-07-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Cortland Circle have any available units?
313 Cortland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 313 Cortland Circle have?
Some of 313 Cortland Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Cortland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
313 Cortland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Cortland Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Cortland Circle is pet friendly.
Does 313 Cortland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 313 Cortland Circle offers parking.
Does 313 Cortland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Cortland Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Cortland Circle have a pool?
No, 313 Cortland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 313 Cortland Circle have accessible units?
No, 313 Cortland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Cortland Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Cortland Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Cortland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Cortland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark
150 Parish Ln
Roanoke, TX 76262
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms
Roanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with Parking
Roanoke Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District