313 Cortland Circle

This home is a MUST SEE! A beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 2 car garage located just minutes from downtown Roanoke. The kitchen, living, and dining rooms all flow together in this open concept, well kept home. Features include 2 ovens, updated master bathroom, included refrigerator, and included washer-dryer. New entertainment and food establishments coming to the area daily! This home boast a large backyard and patio perfect for entertaining. The neighborhood includes access to the community parks and a community splash park. Pets welcome, no cats, no guinea pigs, no ferrets, ask for more details. First possible move in 06-07-19.