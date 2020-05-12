All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 309 Inez Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
309 Inez Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:09 PM

309 Inez Street

309 Inez Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

309 Inez Street, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a bonus room and detached oversized garage. Interior features large room, spacious kitchen with loads of built in cabinets and breakfast bar, updated 2nd bath, large soaker tub in master bath, full size washer dryer area, and more. Detached garage shop is over sized with 220 power on same meter as house. Large fenced in back yard with plenty of room for grilling out and spending time with the family. Located in the heart of Roanoke with easy access to 170, 114, 377, and I-35W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Inez Street have any available units?
309 Inez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 309 Inez Street have?
Some of 309 Inez Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Inez Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 Inez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Inez Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 Inez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 309 Inez Street offer parking?
Yes, 309 Inez Street offers parking.
Does 309 Inez Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Inez Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Inez Street have a pool?
No, 309 Inez Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 Inez Street have accessible units?
No, 309 Inez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Inez Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Inez Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Inez Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Inez Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262
Watermark
150 Parish Ln
Roanoke, TX 76262

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms
Roanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with Parking
Roanoke Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District