309 Inez Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a bonus room and detached oversized garage. Interior features large room, spacious kitchen with loads of built in cabinets and breakfast bar, updated 2nd bath, large soaker tub in master bath, full size washer dryer area, and more. Detached garage shop is over sized with 220 power on same meter as house. Large fenced in back yard with plenty of room for grilling out and spending time with the family. Located in the heart of Roanoke with easy access to 170, 114, 377, and I-35W.