Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Very Beautiful home with 5 Beds , 4 Full baths and large kitchen complete with island & breakfast bar, cook top gas. All showers are tiled.Large closets.Butler pantry across from large walk in pantry,Crown molding,wet bar up stairs,2 bay windows down stairs,2 Fire places with one in master,covered front porch,back patio.Community Pool & Park across the street! Elementary school is a 4 min walk,game room, media room and much more!!.