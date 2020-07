Amenities

Wood and tile floors with carpet in bedrooms. Right across the street from park. Northwest ISD. Sprinkler System. Split bedrooms. 2 full baths. Large Den and a living dining combo. Kitchen has walk in pantry and breakfast bar. Carpet in bedrooms will be replaced and granite countertops installed in the kitchen when current tenants move out. TAR application. Last 3 paystubs, picture of pet, Copy of DLs. $40 app fee per adult can be paid online.