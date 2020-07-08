All apartments in Roanoke
Roanoke, TX
128 Birch Lane
Last updated June 20 2019 at 5:50 PM

128 Birch Lane

128 Birch Ln · No Longer Available
Location

128 Birch Ln, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Home is only a year old in pristen condition only lived in by the owner. This home has an open modern style floorplan with no construction shortcuts, 2213 sqft, security system w-setup for ethernet & WiFi wiring, tankless gas hot water heater, furnace is forced air gas, front covered porch & stainless steel applicances. A must-see!!! Award winning schools, close to major shopping area (Wal-mart, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, PetSmart, Chase & Wells Fargo Banks, Pep Boys and many restaurants. Roanoke is the Unique Dining Capital of Texas with many more restaurants, shops, etc on Oak Street and Byron Nelson Blvd. Trophy Club is next door with Tom Thumb Shopping Center and T. C. Country Club,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Birch Lane have any available units?
128 Birch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 128 Birch Lane have?
Some of 128 Birch Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Birch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
128 Birch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Birch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 128 Birch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 128 Birch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 128 Birch Lane offers parking.
Does 128 Birch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Birch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Birch Lane have a pool?
No, 128 Birch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 128 Birch Lane have accessible units?
No, 128 Birch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Birch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Birch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Birch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Birch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

