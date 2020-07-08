128 Birch Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Home is only a year old in pristen condition only lived in by the owner. This home has an open modern style floorplan with no construction shortcuts, 2213 sqft, security system w-setup for ethernet & WiFi wiring, tankless gas hot water heater, furnace is forced air gas, front covered porch & stainless steel applicances. A must-see!!! Award winning schools, close to major shopping area (Wal-mart, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, PetSmart, Chase & Wells Fargo Banks, Pep Boys and many restaurants. Roanoke is the Unique Dining Capital of Texas with many more restaurants, shops, etc on Oak Street and Byron Nelson Blvd. Trophy Club is next door with Tom Thumb Shopping Center and T. C. Country Club,