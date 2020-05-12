1221 River Ridge Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home flows from the moment you walk through the front door. The oversized room just off the entryway can be utilized how ever you decide! The Eat-in kitchen features granite counters, SS oven & microwave, dishwasher, & dual sinks. The kitchen flows into the living room & the side door out to spacious oversized backyard. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, master suite, and bonus room; Oversized master bedroom has room for sitting area, master bath has a garden tub, separate shower with a rain shower head, and walk-in closet. Wood and tile flooring flow throughout the house This roomy home has convenient access to downtown Roanoke, HWY 114, Hwy 35W shopping, entertainment, & many parks!