Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1221 River Ridge Road

1221 River Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1221 River Ridge Road, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home flows from the moment you walk through the front door. The oversized room just off the entryway can be utilized how ever you decide! The Eat-in kitchen features granite counters, SS oven & microwave, dishwasher, & dual sinks. The kitchen flows into the living room & the side door out to spacious oversized backyard. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, master suite, and bonus room; Oversized master bedroom has room for sitting area, master bath has a garden tub, separate shower with a rain shower head, and walk-in closet. Wood and tile flooring flow throughout the house This roomy home has convenient access to downtown Roanoke, HWY 114, Hwy 35W shopping, entertainment, & many parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 River Ridge Road have any available units?
1221 River Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1221 River Ridge Road have?
Some of 1221 River Ridge Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 River Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1221 River Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 River Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1221 River Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1221 River Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1221 River Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1221 River Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 River Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 River Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1221 River Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1221 River Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1221 River Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 River Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 River Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 River Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 River Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

