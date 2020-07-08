Amenities

1101 Eastwick Dr. Available 04/28/19 Masterfully Built 4-4-3 Theatre Room, Pool, Huge Yard! - Masterfully Built 4-4-3. Interior features 2 dining areas, office, 3 living areas, Home theater with projector, screen and chairs included. Open eat in kitchen with granite counters, professional cook-top. Downstairs complete with new hardwood floors. Large master down with separate shower and jetted tub. Large spare bedrooms up stairs. Upstairs living area comes with pool table, mounted TV's, 2nd floor balcony. Exterior features 3 car garage, pool with Jacuzzi, pool service included. Outdoor bar area. HUGE fenced yard with sandbox. Yard care included. This home has it all! Fridge included.



