Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:27 AM

1101 Eastwick Dr.

1101 Eastwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Eastwick Drive, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
1101 Eastwick Dr. Available 04/28/19 Masterfully Built 4-4-3 Theatre Room, Pool, Huge Yard! - Masterfully Built 4-4-3. Interior features 2 dining areas, office, 3 living areas, Home theater with projector, screen and chairs included. Open eat in kitchen with granite counters, professional cook-top. Downstairs complete with new hardwood floors. Large master down with separate shower and jetted tub. Large spare bedrooms up stairs. Upstairs living area comes with pool table, mounted TV's, 2nd floor balcony. Exterior features 3 car garage, pool with Jacuzzi, pool service included. Outdoor bar area. HUGE fenced yard with sandbox. Yard care included. This home has it all! Fridge included.

(RLNE2507892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Eastwick Dr. have any available units?
1101 Eastwick Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1101 Eastwick Dr. have?
Some of 1101 Eastwick Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Eastwick Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Eastwick Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Eastwick Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Eastwick Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Eastwick Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Eastwick Dr. offers parking.
Does 1101 Eastwick Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Eastwick Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Eastwick Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Eastwick Dr. has a pool.
Does 1101 Eastwick Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1101 Eastwick Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Eastwick Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Eastwick Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Eastwick Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Eastwick Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

