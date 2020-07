Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable, Renovated River Oaks Cottage with Skyline View! - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage with 2 gar garage in River Oaks. Beautifully renovated with new hard woods in living, dining and hall, new carpet in bedrooms, totally remodeled kitchen & bathroom featuring granite and SS appliances. Large yard on hill with view to Fort Worth Skyline. Spacious covered patio for entertaining. This is a must see property!



(RLNE5023842)