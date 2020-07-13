Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking accessible clubhouse trash valet

Parc at Bakers Pointe, a senior living community offers a great place to live and community to be part of. Located in Fort Worth's 76118 area, living at this community offers a variety of nearby highlights, with easy access to highways and shopping. The leasing team is waiting to show you all that this community has in store. Stop by Parc at Bakers Pointe today and find your new home!



(RLNE2752608)