Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
accessible
clubhouse
trash valet
Parc at Bakers Pointe, a senior living community offers a great place to live and community to be part of. Located in Fort Worth's 76118 area, living at this community offers a variety of nearby highlights, with easy access to highways and shopping. The leasing team is waiting to show you all that this community has in store. Stop by Parc at Bakers Pointe today and find your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants $55; Couple Applicants $80
Deposit: One Bedroom $300; Two Bedroom $400
Move-in Fees: $75
Additional: Trash $12; Pest Control $7
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 non refundable
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75lbs. Send us a message for more information for you and your furry friend.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Parc at Bakers Pointe have any available units?
Parc at Bakers Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does Parc at Bakers Pointe have?
Some of Parc at Bakers Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc at Bakers Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Parc at Bakers Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc at Bakers Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc at Bakers Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Parc at Bakers Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Parc at Bakers Pointe offers parking.
Does Parc at Bakers Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parc at Bakers Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc at Bakers Pointe have a pool?
No, Parc at Bakers Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Parc at Bakers Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Parc at Bakers Pointe has accessible units.
Does Parc at Bakers Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc at Bakers Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Parc at Bakers Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parc at Bakers Pointe has units with air conditioning.