7616 Evergreen Road

This beautifully renovated home in Richland Hills TX is available for lease for $1600 a month! It is technically a 3 bedroom home, but there is a beautiful front living room, 2nd den, gameroom, media, formal dining WHATEVER room that could be a 4th bed, as needed. So... Flexible space! The open floorplan has NEW floors, NEW paint throughout! Renovated bathrooms! Corian countertops in the kitchen! The additional space is nice in the sunroom adjoining the breakfast or living through a sliding glass door with view to the spacious backyard! Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms. NEW 2'' faux wood blinds in windows. $45 to apply. Use Texas Realtors lease application. $1600 deposit.