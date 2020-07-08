All apartments in Richland Hills
7616 Evergreen Road

7616 Evergreen Road
Location

7616 Evergreen Road, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This beautifully renovated home in Richland Hills TX is available for lease for $1600 a month! It is technically a 3 bedroom home, but there is a beautiful front living room, 2nd den, gameroom, media, formal dining WHATEVER room that could be a 4th bed, as needed. So... Flexible space! The open floorplan has NEW floors, NEW paint throughout! Renovated bathrooms! Corian countertops in the kitchen! The additional space is nice in the sunroom adjoining the breakfast or living through a sliding glass door with view to the spacious backyard! Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms. NEW 2'' faux wood blinds in windows. $45 to apply. Use Texas Realtors lease application. $1600 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 Evergreen Road have any available units?
7616 Evergreen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 7616 Evergreen Road have?
Some of 7616 Evergreen Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 Evergreen Road currently offering any rent specials?
7616 Evergreen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 Evergreen Road pet-friendly?
No, 7616 Evergreen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 7616 Evergreen Road offer parking?
Yes, 7616 Evergreen Road offers parking.
Does 7616 Evergreen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7616 Evergreen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 Evergreen Road have a pool?
No, 7616 Evergreen Road does not have a pool.
Does 7616 Evergreen Road have accessible units?
No, 7616 Evergreen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 Evergreen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7616 Evergreen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7616 Evergreen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7616 Evergreen Road does not have units with air conditioning.

