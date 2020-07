Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

Extensive updates to this charming home. A MUST see. Designer touches throughout. Light and bright natural light. Huge chef's kitchen. Energy efficient windows and HVAC, all new. Great flexible floor plan for home office if needed. Workshop for the handy person too. Large, private end lot. Walk a block to a fantastic park. Newer homes coming into the area too. Neighborhood is turning over with new builds and remodel homes.