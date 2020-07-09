6717 John Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 bed, 1 and a half bathroom, 1 car garage with large formal living and dining up front and family room that opens to kitchen. Recently updated with hardwood floors and ceramic tile, freshly painted, updated fixtures and blinds. Two large rooms, master with attached half bathroom and secondary with full bathroom in hall. Huge backyard with mature trees and covered patio. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.