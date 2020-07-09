All apartments in Richland Hills
Richland Hills, TX
6717 John Drive
6717 John Drive

6717 John Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6717 John Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed, 1 and a half bathroom, 1 car garage with large formal living and dining up front and family room that opens to kitchen. Recently updated with hardwood floors and ceramic tile, freshly painted, updated fixtures and blinds. Two large rooms, master with attached half bathroom and secondary with full bathroom in hall. Huge backyard with mature trees and covered patio. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 John Drive have any available units?
6717 John Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 6717 John Drive have?
Some of 6717 John Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6717 John Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6717 John Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 John Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6717 John Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6717 John Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6717 John Drive offers parking.
Does 6717 John Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 John Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 John Drive have a pool?
No, 6717 John Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6717 John Drive have accessible units?
No, 6717 John Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 John Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6717 John Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6717 John Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6717 John Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

