6502 Park Place Drive

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel microwave carpet

BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN RICHLAND HILLS. Expected Completion by August 1st. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 1 Car Garage, 2 Story. 1360 sq ft. Open floor plan with beautiful modern style kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances including Electric Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. There is a half a bathroom downstairs to accommodate guests. Luxury Vinyl floor on the first floor and carpet on stairs and in the bedrooms. Large Master suite has his and hers closet, walk-in shower and linen closet. Large windows throughout with plenty of natural light. 9 ft high ceilings. Great location minutes from local restaurants, shopping and entertainment and freeway.