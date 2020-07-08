All apartments in Richland Hills
Find more places like 6502 Park Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland Hills, TX
/
6502 Park Place Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6502 Park Place Drive

6502 Park Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6502 Park Place Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN RICHLAND HILLS. Expected Completion by August 1st. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 1 Car Garage, 2 Story. 1360 sq ft. Open floor plan with beautiful modern style kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances including Electric Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. There is a half a bathroom downstairs to accommodate guests. Luxury Vinyl floor on the first floor and carpet on stairs and in the bedrooms. Large Master suite has his and hers closet, walk-in shower and linen closet. Large windows throughout with plenty of natural light. 9 ft high ceilings. Great location minutes from local restaurants, shopping and entertainment and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 Park Place Drive have any available units?
6502 Park Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 6502 Park Place Drive have?
Some of 6502 Park Place Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 Park Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Park Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Park Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6502 Park Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 6502 Park Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6502 Park Place Drive offers parking.
Does 6502 Park Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 Park Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Park Place Drive have a pool?
No, 6502 Park Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6502 Park Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 6502 Park Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Park Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6502 Park Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6502 Park Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6502 Park Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr
Richland Hills, TX 76118

Similar Pages

Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 Bedrooms
Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingRichland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX
Saginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District