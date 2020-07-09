3213 Mimosa Park Dr

Amenities
Beautifully updated property with a huge yard and mature trees in a quiet friendly neighborhood. This home has brand new carpet for the bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Two bedrooms have double closets and the third is a single closet. Open concept kitchen and living area with tons of room for entertaining guests. Granite counter tops give plenty of room for preparing food in the kitchen with a large island. The vinyl floors can withstand anything thrown at them. Great for children and pets, Or both! Appliances will be provided for a 1 year lease. Bad credit is okay! This home is waiting for the perfect family to make memories in!
