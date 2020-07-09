3213 Mimosa Park Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Richland Hills home - Property Id: 173454



Beautifully updated property with a huge yard and mature trees in a quiet friendly neighborhood. This home has brand new carpet for the bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Two bedrooms have double closets and the third is a single closet. Open concept kitchen and living area with tons of room for entertaining guests. Granite counter tops give plenty of room for preparing food in the kitchen with a large island. The vinyl floors can withstand anything thrown at them. Great for children and pets, Or both! Appliances will be provided for a 1 year lease. Bad credit is okay! This home is waiting for the perfect family to make memories in!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173454p

Property Id 173454



(RLNE5285915)