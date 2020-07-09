All apartments in Richland Hills
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:41 AM

3213 Mimosa Park Dr

3213 Mimosa Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Mimosa Park Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Richland Hills home - Property Id: 173454

Beautifully updated property with a huge yard and mature trees in a quiet friendly neighborhood. This home has brand new carpet for the bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Two bedrooms have double closets and the third is a single closet. Open concept kitchen and living area with tons of room for entertaining guests. Granite counter tops give plenty of room for preparing food in the kitchen with a large island. The vinyl floors can withstand anything thrown at them. Great for children and pets, Or both! Appliances will be provided for a 1 year lease. Bad credit is okay! This home is waiting for the perfect family to make memories in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173454p
Property Id 173454

(RLNE5285915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Mimosa Park Dr have any available units?
3213 Mimosa Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3213 Mimosa Park Dr have?
Some of 3213 Mimosa Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Mimosa Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Mimosa Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Mimosa Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 Mimosa Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3213 Mimosa Park Dr offer parking?
No, 3213 Mimosa Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3213 Mimosa Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 Mimosa Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Mimosa Park Dr have a pool?
No, 3213 Mimosa Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Mimosa Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 3213 Mimosa Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Mimosa Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Mimosa Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3213 Mimosa Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3213 Mimosa Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

