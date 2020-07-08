All apartments in Richland Hills
3204 Matthews Drive
3204 Matthews Drive

3204 Matthews Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Matthews Dr, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
SINGLE LEVEL 2 BR/1.5 BA SINGLE-LEVEL TOWNHOME, NEW GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL SINK & FAUCET, NEW UPGRADED FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NO CARPETS, PET FRIENDLY, EXCELLENT RICHLAND HILLS LOCATION, RICHLAND PARK NEIGHBORHOOD, WALK TO THE RICHLAND HILLS LIBRARY & THE LINK EVENT & RECREATION CENTER; EASY ACCESS TO 183 & GRAPEVINE HWY, LOCATED OFF BAKER BLVD. CLOSE TO THE WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET. ROSEBUD PARK is 1/2 mile away (walking distance) from the townhome; Rosebud Park has a beautiful walking trail, 2 playgrounds, 2 swing sets, a half and a full basketball court with bleachers, small soccer field with nets included, a pavilion, and a small baseball field.This quiet Townhome has a covered front porch that you can enjoy almost all year round. New upgraded wood-like flooring throughout. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms and closet spaces. Has central heat and air and ceiling fans. The large living room is sure to fit all of your furniture. The kitchen has a pantry and comes furnished with a refrigerator, range stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Take advantage of the easy accessible laundry area in the hallway that has hook-ups for a full-size washer and dryer. The townhome is available for self showing via Rently.com starting, 3/16/2020. Here's the web link where you can be added to the waiting list for the self-guided tour in a few days. Please copy this link to your browser: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1004450?source=marketing Pet Friendly. There is a $400.00 non-refundable per pet per pet and a $40.00 pet rent per pet..
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Matthews Drive have any available units?
3204 Matthews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 3204 Matthews Drive have?
Some of 3204 Matthews Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Matthews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Matthews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Matthews Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3204 Matthews Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3204 Matthews Drive offer parking?
No, 3204 Matthews Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3204 Matthews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3204 Matthews Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Matthews Drive have a pool?
No, 3204 Matthews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Matthews Drive have accessible units?
No, 3204 Matthews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Matthews Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Matthews Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 Matthews Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3204 Matthews Drive has units with air conditioning.

