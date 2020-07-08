3204 Matthews Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground

SINGLE LEVEL 2 BR/1.5 BA SINGLE-LEVEL TOWNHOME, NEW GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL SINK & FAUCET, NEW UPGRADED FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NO CARPETS, PET FRIENDLY, EXCELLENT RICHLAND HILLS LOCATION, RICHLAND PARK NEIGHBORHOOD, WALK TO THE RICHLAND HILLS LIBRARY & THE LINK EVENT & RECREATION CENTER; EASY ACCESS TO 183 & GRAPEVINE HWY, LOCATED OFF BAKER BLVD. CLOSE TO THE WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET. ROSEBUD PARK is 1/2 mile away (walking distance) from the townhome; Rosebud Park has a beautiful walking trail, 2 playgrounds, 2 swing sets, a half and a full basketball court with bleachers, small soccer field with nets included, a pavilion, and a small baseball field.This quiet Townhome has a covered front porch that you can enjoy almost all year round. New upgraded wood-like flooring throughout. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms and closet spaces. Has central heat and air and ceiling fans. The large living room is sure to fit all of your furniture. The kitchen has a pantry and comes furnished with a refrigerator, range stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Take advantage of the easy accessible laundry area in the hallway that has hook-ups for a full-size washer and dryer. The townhome is available for self showing via Rently.com starting, 3/16/2020. Here's the web link where you can be added to the waiting list for the self-guided tour in a few days. Please copy this link to your browser: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1004450?source=marketing Pet Friendly. There is a $400.00 non-refundable per pet per pet and a $40.00 pet rent per pet..

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.