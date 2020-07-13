137 Apartments under $900 for rent in Richardson, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
45 Units Available
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1470 sqft
Loft-style apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Amenities include covered parking, 24-hour gym and pools. Steps from DART light rail station and close to the George Bush Tollway, I-75 and I-635.
Results within 1 mile of Richardson
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
145 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
968 sqft
Great location close to schools, parks, fitness trails, shopping and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments are spacious and brightly lit, with modern features. Community has a pool and a large clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
RANDCO
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$740
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
873 sqft
We are open and excited to show you your new home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
41 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$697
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
158 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twenty-six different floor plans, all spacious and filled with updated features. Large closets, extra storage and custom kitchens. Community has 11 swimming pools, indoor soccer field and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
9 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Brooklyn @ 9670 is just what you have been looking for in an apartment home with its head-turning style and its extraordinary location you will be experiencing the ideal perfect setting.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
929 sqft
Units include walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community offers parking, playground, pool and more. Located close to Audelia Creek Elementary School, in North Lake Highlands.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
$
9 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$826
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1548 sqft
This stunning community offers four resort-style pools, a fitness center and lots of green space. Located near Downtown Dallas and the airport. Modern, open layouts present in each unit with faux wood floors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
13 Units Available
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$725
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Great location, close to Friendship Park and Audelia Creek Elementary School. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal pool, playground and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 13 at 08:51pm
$
Contact for Availability
Lake Highlands
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$807
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
854 sqft
Welcome to The Park on Greenville. We have an impressive array of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Dallas, TX. Every apartment home comes with large picturesque windows, plenty of storage space, and access to dozens of upscale features.
Results within 5 miles of Richardson
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
17 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$775
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Vickery
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
894 sqft
Cross Creek Apartments is proud to offer you spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes located in beautiful Midtown Dallas, Texas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Vickery
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1139 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community just blocks from the Shops at Park Lane. Amenities include two swimming pools with spa and hot tub. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
14 Units Available
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1170 sqft
Resort-style pool and cabana-shaded lounge. Fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Kitchens with pantries for plenty of storage space. Five minutes to the Galleria Dallas.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Vickery
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
871 sqft
Located close to freeways, malls and dining in Dallas. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. W/D sets in units, private patios/balconies and huge walk-in closets. Close to public transit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
$
14 Units Available
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
937 sqft
With gated parking and courtesy night patrol, residents can feel safe in this community. They also enjoy in-unit fireplaces, large kitchens, and a private balcony or patio. Just moments from Katie Jackson Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
10 Units Available
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$822
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1012 sqft
Secluded community just minutes from downtown Dallas. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis court and business center. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and fireplace are just a few of the luxury appointments in units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Vickery
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
982 sqft
Cable ready units have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Cats and most dog breeds are allowed. The fully-equipped fitness center includes free weights. Located near Harry S. Moss Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
11 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
943 sqft
At Beacon Hill, each apartment home has been given unique attention of unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
41 Units Available
Lake Highlands
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
943 sqft
For those who believe life should be simple, stylish and modern, welcome home. Introducing AVA+OTTO, apartment livingelevated. Around here, were into a lot of things and open space tops the list.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Its all about location and this is where everyone in North Dallas wants to be.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
46 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1032 sqft
Just 20 minutes from downtown. Near I-635. Covered parking, gate-controlled access and pool provided. Numerous floor plans. Updated appliances, lofts and wheelchair access available. Spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
28 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1016 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup, fireplace and fully furnished kitchens. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking available on-site. Close to Harry Moss Park and Royal Oaks Country Club.

July 2020 Richardson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Richardson Rent Report. Richardson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richardson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Richardson rents decline sharply over the past month

Richardson rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richardson stand at $1,055 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,311 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Richardson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Richardson over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Richardson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Richardson, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richardson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Richardson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,311 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Richardson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richardson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Richardson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

