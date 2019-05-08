744 Mulberry Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Come see this Beautiful Spacious Legacy Home with a very Open Floor Plan. Make Ready will be complete week of 5/14*You cant beat all of this for the price*All Bedrooms are Large, Huge Gameroom or second living room upstairs*kitchen opens to the breakfast area and living room with stainless steel appliances*living room has gleaming Wood Floors*nice size Backyard*Huge Master Bedroom with Garden Tub, Separate Shower & huge walk in closet in Master Bath*Washer/Dryer Included! Come See Today!