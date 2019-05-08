744 Mulberry Ct

Amenities
Come see this Beautiful Spacious Legacy Home with a very Open Floor Plan. Make Ready will be complete week of 5/14*You cant beat all of this for the price*All Bedrooms are Large, Huge Gameroom or second living room upstairs*kitchen opens to the breakfast area and living room with stainless steel appliances*living room has gleaming Wood Floors*nice size Backyard*Huge Master Bedroom with Garden Tub, Separate Shower & huge walk in closet in Master Bath*Washer/Dryer Included! Come See Today!