Red Oak, TX
744 Mulberry Ct
Last updated May 8 2019 at 7:37 AM

744 Mulberry Ct

744 Mulberry Ct · No Longer Available
Location

744 Mulberry Ct, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Come see this Beautiful Spacious Legacy Home with a very Open Floor Plan. Make Ready will be complete week of 5/14*You cant beat all of this for the price*All Bedrooms are Large, Huge Gameroom or second living room upstairs*kitchen opens to the breakfast area and living room with stainless steel appliances*living room has gleaming Wood Floors*nice size Backyard*Huge Master Bedroom with Garden Tub, Separate Shower & huge walk in closet in Master Bath*Washer/Dryer Included! Come See Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Mulberry Ct have any available units?
744 Mulberry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 744 Mulberry Ct have?
Some of 744 Mulberry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Mulberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
744 Mulberry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Mulberry Ct pet-friendly?
No, 744 Mulberry Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 744 Mulberry Ct offer parking?
No, 744 Mulberry Ct does not offer parking.
Does 744 Mulberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 Mulberry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Mulberry Ct have a pool?
No, 744 Mulberry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 744 Mulberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 744 Mulberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Mulberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Mulberry Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Mulberry Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 744 Mulberry Ct has units with air conditioning.

