Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Wonderful open floor plan with all new carpet and paint throughout. Spacious eat in kitchen with black appliances and breakfast bar open to family room with wood burning fireplace and formal dining room. Master bath has two vanities, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Covered patio and fenced yard. Easy access to I35E.