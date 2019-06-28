All apartments in Red Oak
503 Canary Lane

Location

503 Canary Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154

Beautiful well kept rental right in the heart of Red Oak. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home is ready for you with its eat in kitchen and large laundry room. Enjoy the mature trees while grilling on the back deck just in time for summer! Comes with the kitchen refrigerator. Includes mowing every other week April – August, shrubs trimmed in the spring, and leaves cleaned up in the winter. Deposit $1500, first month rent $1500, and pet deposit $800 if applicable due when lease is signed. $40 app fee per person over 18 no exceptions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 800
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Canary Lane have any available units?
503 Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 503 Canary Lane have?
Some of 503 Canary Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
503 Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Canary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Canary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 503 Canary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 503 Canary Lane offers parking.
Does 503 Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Canary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Canary Lane have a pool?
No, 503 Canary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 503 Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 503 Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Canary Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Canary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Canary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

