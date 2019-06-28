503 Canary Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful well kept rental right in the heart of Red Oak. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home is ready for you with its eat in kitchen and large laundry room. Enjoy the mature trees while grilling on the back deck just in time for summer! Comes with the kitchen refrigerator. Includes mowing every other week April – August, shrubs trimmed in the spring, and leaves cleaned up in the winter. Deposit $1500, first month rent $1500, and pet deposit $800 if applicable due when lease is signed. $40 app fee per person over 18 no exceptions!