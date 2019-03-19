Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Red Oak
Find more places like 418 Roan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Red Oak, TX
/
418 Roan Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
418 Roan Lane
418 Roan Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
418 Roan Ln, Red Oak, TX 75154
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 418 Roan Lane have any available units?
418 Roan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Red Oak, TX
.
What amenities does 418 Roan Lane have?
Some of 418 Roan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 418 Roan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
418 Roan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Roan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 418 Roan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Red Oak
.
Does 418 Roan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 418 Roan Lane offers parking.
Does 418 Roan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Roan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Roan Lane have a pool?
No, 418 Roan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 418 Roan Lane have accessible units?
No, 418 Roan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Roan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Roan Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Roan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Roan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Waxahachie, TX
DeSoto, TX
Ennis, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Midlothian, TX
Duncanville, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Mansfield, TX
Forney, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rockwall, TX
Terrell, TX
Addison, TX
Coppell, TX
Corsicana, TX
Hurst, TX
Sachse, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District