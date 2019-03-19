All apartments in Red Oak
Red Oak, TX
418 Roan Lane
418 Roan Lane

418 Roan Ln · No Longer Available
Location

418 Roan Ln, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Roan Lane have any available units?
418 Roan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 418 Roan Lane have?
Some of 418 Roan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Roan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
418 Roan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Roan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 418 Roan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 418 Roan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 418 Roan Lane offers parking.
Does 418 Roan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Roan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Roan Lane have a pool?
No, 418 Roan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 418 Roan Lane have accessible units?
No, 418 Roan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Roan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Roan Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Roan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Roan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

