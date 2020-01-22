416 Mara Lane

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE - Wednesday, January 22nd at 5:30pm! Elegant and fully-updated 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Red Oak! Interior features include a large open-concept living and dining area, new tile flooring, fresh paint, fireplace, and tons of natural light throughout. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, new custom backsplash, and lots of great cabinetry. Convenient to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Landlord requires min 600 credit score, clean background and rental history with no previous evictions, convictions, or broken leases. Min household income is 3x monthly rent. Small pets okay on a case-by-case basis. Landlord does not accept housing vouchers.