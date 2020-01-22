All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:33 AM

416 Mara Lane

416 Mara Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

416 Mara Lane, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE - Wednesday, January 22nd at 5:30pm! Elegant and fully-updated 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Red Oak! Interior features include a large open-concept living and dining area, new tile flooring, fresh paint, fireplace, and tons of natural light throughout. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, new custom backsplash, and lots of great cabinetry. Convenient to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Landlord requires min 600 credit score, clean background and rental history with no previous evictions, convictions, or broken leases. Min household income is 3x monthly rent. Small pets okay on a case-by-case basis. Landlord does not accept housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Mara Lane have any available units?
416 Mara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 416 Mara Lane have?
Some of 416 Mara Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Mara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
416 Mara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Mara Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Mara Lane is pet friendly.
Does 416 Mara Lane offer parking?
Yes, 416 Mara Lane offers parking.
Does 416 Mara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Mara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Mara Lane have a pool?
No, 416 Mara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 416 Mara Lane have accessible units?
No, 416 Mara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Mara Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Mara Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Mara Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Mara Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

