Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 3 bedroom home features a large family room with lots of light. the equipped kitchen showcases energy efficient kitchen appliances (refrigerator not included), large bar top, and stunning granite countertops. New carpet in 2 of the bedrooms. The spacious master suite features a large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate walk-in shower. This home is a must see!